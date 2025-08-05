Is a New Super Mario Bros Collection Coming to Switch 2?

A New Super Mario Bros. collection for the Switch 2 has reportedly been leaked online. A leaker claims that Nintendo is gearing up to celebrate Mario’s 40th anniversary with a new multi-title pack.

However, the rumor might have some holes in it…

New Super Mario Bros. Collection for Switch 2 Leaked, Allegedly

Rumors of a New Super Mario Bros. collection for Switch 2 first started circulating online in a July 5 post on Reddit. According to the thread, a user named ‘John Skinny’ posted details about a new Mario collection on Discord.

“Nintendo is working on a New Super Mario Bros. Collection to celebrate Mario’s 40th anniversary (March 2026). I’ve seen internal scheduling docs and partial localization assets via a contractor QA team I’ve worked with before.”

While any Nintendo rumor should be taken with a major grain of salt, the leak gained steam due to the claim that the account has accurately posted Switch 2 info in the past. Assuming this proves to be true, the new 40th anniversary collection would feature three games from the Nintendo DS and Wii eras.

For your convenience, here are the games supposedly in the leaked New Super Mario Bros. collection:

New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

New Super Mario Bros. (Wii)

New Super Mario Bros. 2 (3DS)

The Leak Might Be A Fake

Before you get too excited, there’s a chance this latest leak is fake. Over on the r/GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit, a user claimed that the “leaker” has a history of posting phony content.

“This account has never had a post here that wasn’t deleted. This user repeatedly posted fake (possibly AI-generated) stories using the ‘John Skinny’ name mentioned in this post, which were deleted every time.”

Adding further to the confusion, it’s unclear whether the ‘John Skinny’ username, which leaked the New Super Mario Bros. collection, is the real person who usually posts information. So yeah, this rumor already has quite a few holes in it just hours after it got posted online. As someone who tends to be skeptical, I would go out on a limb and say this probably isn’t true.

However, there could be some hope for this leak. Back in July, Switch 2 players claimed that a ‘Super Mario 40th anniversary logo’ was accidentally posted to the Nintendo eShop. Apparently, the logo was tied to an error message: “error404_2025-07-25_10:06.”

Nintendo has also released the previous Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection on Nintendo Switch for the series’ 35th anniversary. So it wouldn’t be unprecedented. Still, I would take this leak with a massive dose of salt, given the lack of a more reliable source.