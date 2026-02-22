Is DMT the Key to Lasting Depression Relief?

Psychedelic drugs, once the domain of counterculture rebellion, have been steadily gaining legitimacy in the medical world. Now, DMT, the hallucinogen you probably learned about by googling it and getting nothing but links to the Joe Rogan subreddit, is showing some promise as a treatment for depression.

In a new study published in Nature Medicine, UK researchers report that a single dose of dimethyltryptamine, administered with psychotherapy, significantly reduced symptoms in people with major depression. The small Phase IIa trial followed 34 volunteers with moderate to severe depression in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial. Half received DMT immediately, alongside therapy, and a second dose two weeks later. The other half started with a placebo infusion before crossing over to DMT.

Keep in mind these were just preliminary results. I start off with that dampening of excitement because the results were striking. Participants who received DMT showed a rapid drop in depressive symptoms compared to the delayed treatment group. When the second group received DMT, their symptoms also fell. Improvements were sustained for at least three months, and in some cases, up to six. By the three-month mark, nearly half of the participants were considered in remission. Two doses didn’t appear more effective than one, but I guess if you’re down to party, then why not?

DMT also appeared safe and well-tolerated in this controlled setting. No serious adverse events were reported. The most common side effects included nausea, infusion site pain, and brief anxiety.

DMT’s effects fade quickly, unlike other psychedelics like LSD, the effects of which could last several hours. A DMT high, on the other hand, lasts about 5 to 15 minutes. Researchers argue this shorter duration could make therapy sessions more manageable and potentially less expensive, if larger trials confirm the benefits.

That’s the catch. The study is small, and several follow-up studies are going to be needed before anyone can make any definitive claims. Longer and larger trials seem like they’re in DMT’s future, especially ones comparing DMT’s effects on depression with existing antidepressants.