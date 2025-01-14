Is ‘Phasmophobia’ Too Scary for You? Check Out ‘Begone Beast’, Where You Can Hack, Slash, and Scream at Demons

Looking for something spooky, with a splash of also being the cutest damn thing you’ve ever seen? Begone Beast combines one of the most adorable aesthetics with some of the most terrifying-looking demons this side of Phasmophobia. And I’ve been waiting for a game like this all my life. If I don’t want to smack ’em? I can scream at them and get the same effect, and that sounds just perfect.

Play video

I Already Know ‘Begone Beast’ Is Going To Be In the Rotation for a Hot Minute

If there is one thing better than catching a demon or a ghostie in the act of haunting? It’s bludgeoning the crap out of them with a household object. Or a sword. Whatever tickles your fancy. After debuting at Gamescom, and being pleasantly reminded of it earlier today, I was glad to see Begone Beast getting the attention it deserves. With over 220k Wishlists, it seems like plenty of people are ready to start getting their revenge on the ghosts that have haunted them for so long.

DEV LOG UPDATE: Breathing Life With Animation.



Our very own co-founder and all-star artist, Tomáš Jech takes a deep-dive into animating our characters. Check it out here:https://t.co/qSGO6UjhoY pic.twitter.com/q1CZ4mzcKX — Begone Beast ✨on STEAM (@begonebeastgame) December 7, 2024

As the debut title for Tandemi, it’s already looking impressive. Great animations, paired with an exciting premise, have me sharing the link in my Discord chats so we can get a squad together. If games like Begone Beast and Headliners have it their way, it’ll be the best year for four-player co-op games. The goofier, the better, I always say.

And Begone Beast looks like it may be one of the goofiest yet. There’s something incredibly endearing about the art style, making it look almost like a lost 3D Cartoon Network show that we were never meant to see. But pairing it with some horrifying demons makes it all the more interesting to me in the long run.

Screenshot: Tandemi

Begone Beast is aiming for an Early Access release in February 2025, and I can’t wait to dive in. This looks like the best way to knock off some steam after a long day of work with some of my buddies. Plus, I can just jump in solo and scream like a banshee. Perfection.