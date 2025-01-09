‘Headliners’ Looks Like Front Page Material, Bringing ‘Lethal Company’-Style Havoc to NYC

Over the past year, I’ve found myself ignoring the more serious co-op offerings in favor of games like Content Warning, Lethal Company, and Lockdown Protocol. Why would I want to stress about the current meta of the latest Siege season when I can just be a silly little freak with my pals? Well, it looks like we’re going to have a new game to add to our rotation soon enough since Headliners is looking like a fantastic addition to this particular genre of games.

Screenshot: KAFI

‘Headliners’ Challenges You to Film a Monster Outbreak With Your Friends, and It Looks Goofy as Heck

There’s something just so charming about Headliners and these types of games. Not a care in the world. Just being goofballs. Until one of your friends meets a vicious end by some dark, unseen fiend. Then, it’s time to lock in once things get real and a member of the squad perishes. But it also seems like you’ll get a reward for watching your friends suffer in Headliners. Anything for the sake of content, I guess! Especially if Lethal Company and Content Warning taught us anything.

In Headliners, you and up to three of your friends will be reporting on an ongoing infestation in New York City. Armed with only your wits, your camera, and maybe a flashlight if you’re lucky, it’s up to you and your crew to figure out the best way to get on the front page of the paper. The better the picture, the better chance you have of making it to the headlines and continuing your adventure.

Here lies the problem, however. You’ll only have three tries to make it onto the front page in Headliners. If you fail to meet the quota? Something terrible will happen. Will you get left behind by the helicopters that dropped you off? Or will you get sacrificed for the sake of other reporters’ content? Only time will tell. But I’m eager to watch my group sacrifice themselves for the greater good.

Headliners is aiming for a January 2025 release. And I’m already eager to see what kind of havoc my pals and I can cause.