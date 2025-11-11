Is the PS6 Launch Date Delayed? New Sony Comments Hint It May Be.

A recent interview with Sony PlayStation’s CFO has sparked speculation over whether the PS6 launch could be delayed. According to the executive, we might still have a long time left with the PS5. Could the PlayStation 6 launch date be pushed back now?

PS6 Launch Might Be Later Than Expected

Screenshot: PlayStation

Back in October, several credible leaks revealed that Sony had plans to start production of the PS6 in early 2027. Tech insiders also claimed that PlayStation was set to launch their next-gen console that same year or in early 2028. However, a recent interview with Sony CFO Lin Tao may have just put a major wrench in those rumors.

Videos by VICE

In her latest comments on PlayStation, the executive claims we are only halfway into the life cycle of the PS5. “There are many active users enjoying the console. So from that perspective, we believe that the PS5 is only in the middle of the journey, and we are really planning to expand it even further.”

Doing the quick math, that would put the end of the PS5’s life cycle around 2029 or 2030 if we are only halfway through its era.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Of course, it should be pointed out that the PS6 release date was never officially announced. While leaks about its launch came from actual AMD production documents, Sony has yet to publicly comment on their next-gen plans.

Still, Lin Tao’s latest interview may be at odds with the numerous leaks claiming that the PS6’s 2027 launch is already “locked in.” However, many PS5 players are not only happy with Tao’s comments but are also hoping PlayStation 6 gets delayed even further.

PlayStation Owners Want PS6 Launch Delayed

Screenshot: PlayStation

Ever since rumors of the PS6’s 2027 launch made their way online, many players have expressed their disappointment in the leaks. A general consensus I’ve seen online is that many feel it’s “too soon” for a next-gen PlayStation console. This is interesting since the PS5 will be around seven years old by the time the PS6 is rumored to launch.

I think a big reason for this is that games now take a long time to develop compared to previous generations, so it feels like not a lot has happened during the PS5 era. Regardless, many players reacted positively to the idea of the PlayStation 6’s launch possibly being delayed.

Screenshot: PlayStation

“They should just delay the PS6 to 2028 or 2029. It’s not like Sony has to worry about Xbox anymore,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another player commented, “Normalize 10-year cycles with the last 1–2 years overlapping the next generation.” One comment simply exclaimed, “Getting the PS5 was a hassle, and the initial years were absolutely underwhelming. Delaying PlayStation 6 is the right call.”

PS5 Support Could Overlap PS6 Launch

Screenshot: PlayStation, Naughty Dog

However, not everyone agreed that Lin Tao’s comments meant the PS6’s release date was delayed. As many pointed out, it’s common for PlayStation to continue supporting previous generations past the console’s life cycle.

For example, when the PS5 launched in 2020, Sony continued making games for the PS4 for years. So, the PlayStation 5 could technically only be halfway into its life cycle while the PS6 still launches in 2027. Regardless, it seems like many PlayStation players are in no rush to jump into the next-generation, and Sony may be on the exact same page.