It’s Art: ‘Ice Cream Books’



Every now and then, The Creators Project comes across an artwork that surprises and delights us every bit as much as it confuses us and otherwise has us begging for answers. This is art that defies conventions, challenges sensibilities, and breaks down barriers between comprehension and critique. You might like it—you might not “get it.” But we do. Take a deep breath, and before you read this, remember: it’s art.

Getting a smudge of chocolate on the pages of your favorite paperback is a nightmare, which is why @Ice_Cream_Books should be particularly upsetting to both readers and foodies. For the sake of aesthetics, this artful Instagram feed “pairs great reads with frozen delights,” melting ice cream scoops, cones, sandwiches, and even popsicles in and around literature. The results are colorful, to say the least.

Some photos, like six upturned blueberry cones supporting a blue-covered Selected Works by Michael Meredith and Hilary Sample, probably leave the books intact. But others, like a candy-covered milkshake drowning a copy of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory probably render Roald Dahl unreadable.

In any case, the ice cream and book pairings are always a sight, with eye-popping frozen treats, tastefully designed book covers, and brightly-colored backgrounds to match. Some, like a copy of Drew Magary’s The Postmortal, even have a conceptual side: to match an illustration of the grim reaper stabbed with his own scythe, the creators of Ice Cream Art simulated the book being stabbed through the heart with a Paleo strawberry popsicle.

Glaze over some of Ice Cream Books’ creations below.



@drewmagaryfd87’s unnerving and absorbing novel The Postmortal skewered by a @paleopassionfoods Strawberry Paleo Passion Pop. Cover by Gregg Kulick. Cover Illustration by @kristianhammerstad. A photo posted by Ice Cream Books (@ice_cream_books) on Aug 13, 2016 at 2:02pm PDT

A scoop of @amplehills Vanilla Bean under the cover of @petermendelsund’s Cover, a monograph of his book covers. A photo posted by Ice Cream Books (@ice_cream_books) on Aug 8, 2016 at 4:55am PDT

A pack of @weightwatchers Snack Size Double Caramel Swirl Ice Cream Cones complements the stylish insanity that @simon_doonan details in his hysterical and irresistible book The Asylum: True Tales of Madness from a Life in Fashion. Cover by @spencerkimble. A photo posted by Ice Cream Books (@ice_cream_books) on Aug 3, 2016 at 5:32am PDT

The Silo Effect, @gillian.tett’s insightful and concise examination of work, on a #klondikebar stack. Cover by @nico_taylor. A photo posted by Ice Cream Books (@ice_cream_books) on Jul 28, 2016 at 4:49am PDT

@chuckklosterman turns the world upside down with his extraordinary But What If We’re Wrong?: Thinking About the Present As If It Were the Past. Paired here with two scoops of Black Coconut Ash from @morgensternsnyc. Jacket by @paulsahre. A photo posted by Ice Cream Books (@ice_cream_books) on Jul 26, 2016 at 5:07am PDT

Rules for a Knight by @ethan_hawke with a #mistersoftee Single Cone with Vanilla and Rainbow Spinkles. Cover by @petermendelsund. A photo posted by Ice Cream Books (@ice_cream_books) on May 29, 2016 at 9:04pm PDT



