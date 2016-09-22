It’s Art: ‘Ice Cream Books’

Every now and then, The Creators Project comes across an artwork that surprises and delights us every bit as much as it confuses us and otherwise has us begging for answers. This is art that defies conventions, challenges sensibilities, and breaks down barriers between comprehension and critique. You might like it—you might not “get it.” But we do. Take a deep breath, and before you read this, remember: it’s art.
Getting a smudge of chocolate on the pages of your favorite paperback is a nightmare, which is why @Ice_Cream_Books should be particularly upsetting to both readers and foodies. For the sake of aesthetics, this artful Instagram feed “pairs great reads with frozen delights,” melting ice cream scoops, cones, sandwiches, and even popsicles in and around literature. The results are colorful, to say the least.
Some photos, like six upturned blueberry cones supporting a blue-covered Selected Works by Michael Meredith and Hilary Sample, probably leave the books intact. But others, like a candy-covered milkshake drowning a copy of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory probably render Roald Dahl unreadable.
In any case, the ice cream and book pairings are always a sight, with eye-popping frozen treats, tastefully designed book covers, and brightly-colored backgrounds to match. Some, like a copy of Drew Magary’s The Postmortal, even have a conceptual side: to match an illustration of the grim reaper stabbed with his own scythe, the creators of Ice Cream Art simulated the book being stabbed through the heart with a Paleo strawberry popsicle.
Glaze over some of Ice Cream Books’ creations below.
Click here to follow @Ice_Cream_Art on Instagram, and find your next favorite artist on The Creators Project’s Instagram feed.
