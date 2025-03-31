It’s Feed or Be Feasted Upon in ‘Hungry Horrors’, a Tasty Treat for Fans of Deck Builders (With a Demo Available Now)

Deck Builders are a dime a dozen nowadays. A genre that once felt niche beyond all comprehension, it feels like at least a few new deck builder games are coming out every day. And while they’re all genuinely great, finding one with a new hook is difficult. Unless you’re ROGUE LIGHT DECK BUILDER, but that’s not card-based. That’s why it was surprising to see that cooking took the forefront in Hungry Horrors. A game all about encountering folklore legends and hopefully filling their stomachs with tasty treats rather than becoming one yourself.

Culinary Combat Is the Main Focus of ‘Hungry Horrors’

Rather than using swords and clubs, you’ll be using Club Sandwiches (or something similar that they like) to combat the hungry creatures of folklore in Hungry Horrors. The worlds of British and Irish folklore are ripe for picking peckish creatures from the walls of history. And they’re rendered in, frankly, an adorable fashion here. Sure, they’re actually rather horrifying, especially since they want to make us into their lunch. But they’re just so freaking cute at the same time. I just want to snuggle up to them and deal with the repercussions later.

The demo version of Hungry Horrors has plenty to see before the main dish is ready to serve, as well. An in-depth tutorial helped me learn the ropes and master the art of making delicious meals. After that, I set off on an adventure that has me hungry for more. As with any deck builder game, Hungry Horrors is infinitely replayable. Even if you check out the demo. The hook being that it’s half-cooking game and half-life-or-death fight to the end is rather interesting. And I’m eager to learn what’s going on in the bigger scheme of things.

While Hungry Horrors may not have a release window yet, it’s exciting to see the potential for this already. And the developer has been dealing with horror of their own lately. So, seeing this demo out is a miracle in its own right. If you’ve been looking for something that may finally catch your fancy in the deck-building genre, don’t hesitate to give this one a try.