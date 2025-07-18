It’s Officially Mercury Retrograde. Here’s How Not to Lose Your Mind.

Bad news, all: it’s officially Mercury Retrograde. If you don’t know what that means, well, let’s just say summer is about to get a little more…spicy.

In recent years, Mercury Retrograde has become a buzzword of sorts. Many astrologers and spiritual folks tend to use fear-mongering as a way to draw attention to the event. However, the astrological occurrence isn’t something to fear. In fact, if you’re open-minded, you can use it to your advantage.

Here’s what you should know about the current Mercury Retrograde.

What Is Mercury Retrograde?

Mercury Retrograde is basically an optical illusion, but that one that brings apparent chaos. During this time, Mercury appears to travel backwards in the sky, at least from Earth’s perspective.

And since astrologers deem Mercury to be the planet of communication, well, this “retrograde” is said to mess with our conversations and connections with others. That’s why many experts will warn you against signing contracts or making major decisions in your relationships during this time.

The strangest part? Some evidence supports those claims. For example, I recently wrote an article about how daters are more likely to get ghosted during Mercury Retrograde. Data from the dating app Hily found an increase in dating issues during this period, from crappy dates to ghosting.

When Is Mercury Retrograde?

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this current Mercury Retrograde occurs between July 17 to August 10—in the astrological sign of Leo. There was also one from March 14 to April 6, and there will be another from November 9 to 29.

During this time, experts recommend staying as grounded and patient as possible.

“The planet Mercury rules communication in all forms—listening, writing, reading, speaking, and so on—as well as activities closely related to communication, like negotiations and contracts,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac states on its website. “It also rules travel, automobiles, shipping, and mail. So, when Mercury is retrograde, try to remain flexible, patient, and understanding, allow extra time for travel, and avoid signing onto any new contracts that you’re unsure of. Double-check your email responses and check in with reservations before you take that trip. Take time to review projects and plans before making decisions.”

Sounds like a lot to keep in mind…But if you can practice some restraint during these dates, you’ll come out of this retrograde in a much better place.

What Will This Current Retrograde Teach You?

Since this Mercury Retrograde is taking place in the zodiac sign Leo, the focus during this period should be on you.

Leo is known to be a fiery and confident sign, and with Mercury Retrograde already spicing things up, it will likely pack even more energy in this zodiac sign.

That being said, it’s important to consider the ways you show up in this world. Do they align with who you truly want to be? Are you living in your authentic truth, or are you allowing limiting beliefs to hold you back from your greatest potential? What are some risks you’d take if you weren’t so filled with fear and self-doubt? Take this time to self-reflect, journal, and process your emotions before acting on any impulses. This is a time to pause for introspection, not to make any sudden moves.

If navigated with care, Mercury Retrograde can be a beneficial time. It often helps call out the areas of your life where you’re experiencing the most tension. This is a great moment to get to the core of your emotions and process them in a healthy, non-reactive manner.