It’s Smooth Sailing Over Chernobyl in This Drone Footage

Look up, because the New York Drone Film Festival has descended upon the city that never sleeps. The Fallout is drone cinematography outfit AeroCine‘s entry into the festival’s inaugural lineup, a drone’s-eye-view of the Chernobyl-ravaged city of Pripyat, Ukraine in the winter. The Drone Film Festival bills itself as having “the best of drone cinema,” and The Fallout lives up to that claim: while some aerial films fall victim to motion-blur and shakiness, AeroCine’s short is smooth like butter as it juxtaposes the Soviet-era crumbling amusement park and apartment buildings of the city against a blanket of white, deceptively safe-looking snow.

Watch The Fallout above, then check out more selections from the New York Drone Film Festival on their website.

Visit AeroCine’s website for more of their high-flying cinematography.

