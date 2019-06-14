Ivanka Made Bank from Her Dad’s Hotel in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump raked in almost $4 million last year from her stake in her father’s Washington, D.C., hotel, a local favorite among well-heeled foreign dignitaries that’s located just a 15-minute stroll from the White House.

She also earned at least $1 million from her fashion line of handbags, shoes and dresses, according to financial disclosures released Friday.

All told, Ivanka, 37, and her real estate-tycoon husband, Jared Kushner, 38, together earned somewhere between $29 million and $135 million last year, according to a tabulation of the lengthy disclosure forms by Bloomberg.

That windfall — worth many times what most Americans will earn in their lifetimes — arrived while the couple served as advisers to President Trump, Ivanka’s father.

The wealth and far-flung business interests of Trump and his family have raised conflict of interest concerns and questions from Democrats in Congress about whether the Trump clan’s personal financial incentives may be playing a role in U.S. foreign policy decisions.

The Trump International Hotel in D.C., from which Trump himself reportedly earned $41 million last year, has been especially contentious.

In one instance, lobbyists representing the government of Saudi Arabia reserved an estimated 500 rooms at that D.C. property within a month of Trump’s election in 2016, according to The Washington Post, spending a total of more than $270,000.

While the cash has been rolling in, Jared has had a heavy hand in formulating U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East, including an attempt to negotiate peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

The forms also show that Kushner owns a stake in a real estate firm called Cadre worth at least $25 million. That company pulled in more than $90 million in foreign funding from a mysterious and opaque offshore entity based in the Cayman Islands during the time since Kushner entered the White House, according to a recent report in The Guardian.

Trump himself earned more than $400 million from his real estate and golf empire last year, according to his own disclosure forms.

House Democrats have launched investigations into Trump’s finances and subpoenaed his tax returns, and filed a lawsuit alleging that Trump’s private business activities run afoul of the Constitution’s ban on receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments, a term referred to as the “emoluments clause.”

Ivanka said last year that she was planning to shutter her clothing line to focus on her job advising her father in the White House.

Cover: President Donald Trump listens as Ivanka Trump speaks about the deployment of 5G technology in the United States during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, April 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)