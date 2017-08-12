Ivorian Bourbon Punch Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

8 ounces|230 ml banana juice

2 ounces|60 ml bourbon

1 ounce|30 ml triple sec

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoon turmeric

½ ounce|15 ml lemon juice

½ ounce|15 ml lime juice

1 teaspoon honey

Directions

(This recipe was created by James Briscione and Anthony Caporale at the Institute of Culinary Education with the help of Chef Watson. For more information, visit the Institute of Culinary Education site.)

Author’s Note: The challenges here went beyond mixing the diverse flavors. Despite the ingredients, I had to create a cocktail that didn’t feel like a smoothie. I came upon a method of making our own turmeric-infused banana juice that used amylase to convert the starch to sugar. The juice was delicious and not too thick, but getting there took nearly 4 hours. Finally we tracked down good bottled banana juice, which led to the recipe here.

For the best consistency, combine the turmeric, lemon and lime juices, and honey beforehand, and stir well until the turmeric and honey are dissolved.

Combine all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and stir until the honey and turmeric are dissolved. Fill a shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Pour over ice and garnish with a lemon slice.

