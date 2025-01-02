Ja Rule says his New Year’s resolution is to be “petty,” and his recent “fat fucking liar” comment about 50 Cent proves he’s not just kidding about that.

It all started over on X (formerly Twitter), where Ja Rule revealed that his “new year resolution is to be PETTY.” He soon began to get replies from fans, with one person bringing up the time that 50 Cent allegedly bought all the tickets to a Ja Rule show, leading to no one showing up.

Videos by VICE

“Well be petty wit 50 Cent cuz remember when he bought all your tickets on Groupon just so your show could be empty? Yeah, that’s petty asl,” the X user wrote.

Ja Rule responded by first dropping a trio of “cap” emojis and then writing, “You believe this dumb shit??? Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo shit what city/venue did this said show take place???” He then called 50 Cent “a fat fucking LIAR.”

Another fan pointed out that Ja Rule is “48,” to which he replied, “I’m technically 12 I can be as petty as I want…,” referring to his Leap Year birthday falling on February 29.

Fans will be able to catch Ja Rule this year when he heads out on the road with Nelly for the 2025 Where the Party At Tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nelly’s debut album Country Grammar. On select dates, the pair will be joined by other artists such as Eve, Chingy, and Jermaine Dupri.