Jaden Smith Shares Vision to Ensure No One Living in Los Angeles’ Skid Row Goes Hungry

What do you do when you have a surplus of wealth? Some people bask in it, indulging in a lifestyle of luxury and opulence. Others might double down and invest so they can earn even more money, always trying to gain that much more. However, the most honorable thing you could do with your riches is give back to those less fortunate. With a system intricately designed to hold folks back, it’s not easy to survive in America, let alone thrive. Jaden Smith recognizes that financial disparity and has dedicated his life to philanthropy.

During a February 2026 TikTok post, the multi-hyphenate shared his ultimate goals in his mission to help those living in Skid Row. Nearly 4,000 people without homes, Jaden Smith wants to ensure these struggling people don’t have to think about where they’ll get their next meal. Moreover, the prospect might enable some to secure employment.

Videos by VICE

“Honestly, my dream in life is to have a building on Skid Row where I can give out free meals every single day: breakfast, lunch, dinner,” Smith said. “I can do things inside of it—I can create jobs and, like, a good vibe. That’s my real dream, that’s my long-term goal.”

Jaden Smith wants to ensure The Unhoused in Skid Row have Something to eat

Jaden admitted he doesn’t have a place to set up shop as he wants. However, with the help of his community, his goal is to secure a consistent location to set up and support people. “We don’t have a brick-and-mortar store right now. We don’t have a place that we can be set up at all times, but I want to have that, and I want the community to help us get there in the future, so that’s the plan,” Jaden Smith detailed.

The SYRE artist has been consistent in his causes. The I Love You vegan food truck he launched in 2019 eventually became a formal restaurant. During the 2025 holiday season, Jaden Smith launched a Christmas activation at Homeless Health Care LA’s ReFresh Spot. Once again, the 27-year-old just relished in the ability to help and feed those less fortunate.

“We Just Finished Our Christmas Activation At @hhcla’s ReFresh Spot,” Jaden Smith shared on Instagram. “An Incredible Project Providing Access To Showers, Laundry, Housing, And Wellness Services For Skid Row. Can’t Wait To Feed More People In 2026. Happy Holidays From Our Community To Yours.”