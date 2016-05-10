Things Get Fleshy in James Supercave’s NSFW Video for “Burn/No Pressure”

It’s hard to do weird-sexy well, but LA psych-pop trio James Supercave have made it something of their specialty. It’s one of the reasons we picked the trio as a Noisey Next artist earlier this year, ahead of the release of their more-than-meets-the-ear debut Better Strange. Now the fellas are back with a delightfully bonkers video for “Burn,” premiering exclusively on Noisey below.

The Alexandre Souetre-directed work is a bonafide slice of surrealism, cutting between shots of singer-guitarist Joaquin Pastor venturing through a sun-washed Turrellian concrete landscape, and a dark space full of darker desires.

There’s A LOT going on: We’ve got snakes, and dancing, and naked people in jagged, dangerous masks (designed by Marly Hall) trying to touch each other, and myriad other allusions to temptation and the pursuit of desire that remains just out of reach. There are also a lot of boobs, so, you know, don’t watch it at your desk if your boss isn’t kosher with that sort of thing.

The video also includes the unreleased bonus track “No Pressure,” which the band has been performing live as a dance floor-ready breakdown during their live shows. Try not shaking your hips to that one.

Here’s what Souetre had to say about it:

“‘Burn’ served as a collaborative experiment, where personal interpretations came together to form a music video: While the song’s meaning had no part in the initial inspiration, crew and talents were often blinded, both physically and conceptually, given very little explanation on context, content and purpose, and yet just enough to connect and work in parallel.”

Watch the premiere of James Supercave’s video for “Burn/No Pressure” below:

Catch James Supercave on tour:

5/11: San Diego, CA @ Casbah ~

5/13: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex ~

5/14: San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s ~

5/16: Portland, OR @ Star Theater ~

5/17: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile ~

5/27: Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory w. Big Black Delta

5/29: San Diego, CA @ Casbah w. Big Black Delta

6/9: Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater w. Crystal Castles

6/10: Ogden, UT @ Alleged

6/11: Los Angeles, CA @ Make Music Pasadena Festival

6/23: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop w. Paper Route

6/30-7/3: Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

~ with Wild Belle

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.