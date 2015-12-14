Jamie Vardy Just Keeps Scoring

Leicester City is hosting Chelsea this afternoon and, naturally, since Leicester is playing, Jamie Vardy scored another damn goal. It came in the 34th minute and it was quite lovely. Riyad Mahrez curled a perfect ball in from just outside the penalty area to the space directly in front of Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois. Vardy cut right in between two defenders and volleyed it past Courtois, who was too slow to react. It was the quickest, slightest of touches and it went in for a 1-0 lead.

In many ways, this is to be expected. This was Vardy’s 15th Premier League goal of the season. He has scored, or assisted on a goal in his last 14 games—a Premier League record—and, also, Chelsea has been a runaway garbage truck on fire.

Your thoughts, Special One?

Yep. Yep, yep, yep.

Update:



And to start off the second half, Mahrez just de-pantsed César Azpilicueta with an absurd bit of skill and gave Leicester a 2-0 lead.

