Japan Score Best Goal of the World Cup

Japan beat the Netherlands 2-1 last night and the winning goal came off the foot of Mizuho Sakaguchi after some ridiculous footwork from the rest of the squad. Minutes before, with the score at 1-0, Netherlands had a few chances off set pieces and almost benefited from a Japan own goal, but they just couldn’t break through. Then came this dagger in the 78th minute, which featured a backheel flick, a dummy, and a laser.

Netherlands turned the ball over in their own half and Japan pounced. Yuki Ogimi tracked down a quick through ball to the penalty area, waited for numbers and then backheeled it to Aya Miyama. Miyami passed it back to the center of the field for the dummy by Mana Iwabuchi, and Sakaguchi drilled it in. Just an awesome sequence.

