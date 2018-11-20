Single Japanese Women Are Buying the Boyfriend Experience

For the first time in centuries, young women in Japan are turning away from marriage and relationships. With more Japanese women entering the workforce, earning wages, and enjoying increased economic freedom, gender norms in the country are shifting, giving rise to new economic realities.

In Tokyo, a new wave of services is targeting these women, serving up the “”à la carte”” boyfriend experience. Whether they’re craving a shoulder to cry on, a hunk to take shots with, or a late-night cuddle, Tokyo-based women can fulfill their relational needs on demand and by the hour.

Host Karley Sciortino travels to Tokyo to sample the services that are marketed to the country’s powerful single women and speaks with the men who make a living catering to that need.