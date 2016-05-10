Watch the Pretty Intimate Video for Jaunt’s Psychedelic Rework of Usher, “Gentle Reminder”



Even musicians who aren’t in the world of R&B recognize how much of a genius Usher is. Case in point, Toronto psych-rockers Jaunt show their appreciation with their song “Gentle Reminder.” The track recontextualizes the slow jam king’s “U Remind Me” by placing some of his lyrics amidst aqueous, flanged guitars and artfully worn-out production. The video is appropriately dreamy, too.

[This] was the first song written for the EP Chat, which loosely focuses on the complications associated with modern communication,” said the band. “The song depicts a moment of weakness through an inner-monologue, attempting to subdue impulsiveness with reason. The video follows suit by presenting two characters unable to reach or see one another. Separating them is thin fabric, a material seen throughout the album’s art.” Watch the video below.

* Check out the band live when they play in Toronto at White House Studio this Saturday, May 14

