Jerk Sauce Recipe

Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup sesame oil
¼ cup molasses
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 ½ tablespoons ground allspice
4 to 6 cloves garlic
1 to 2 Scotch bonnet or habanero peppers, seeded or whole
1 bunch scallions, coarsely chopped
1 bunch fresh thyme
coarsely ground black pepper
Directions
- This jerk sauce can be used on chicken wings, ribs, roasted vegetables or anything else that you fancy. Cook your meat or veg in the oven while you prepare your sauce and add it 5 to 10 minutes before its done.
- Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a saucepan and cook over medium heat until the sauce changes color, about 10 to 15 minutes.
- Check the chicken wings (or other protein) for doneness. Coat with the jerk sauce and cook, covered, for an additional 5 to 10 minutes. Serve.
