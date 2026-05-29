Pusha T Released One of the Most Scathing Diss Songs of All Time on This Day 8 Years Ago

Few rappers have ever been as mean and vitriolic as Pusha T when he’s engaged in beef. Unpaid production fees to the Neptunes saw him and his brother Malice wage war on Cash Money for years.

Lil Wayne received a majority of the thrashing, as he represented his boss and father figure, Birdman, who refused to pay up. All of that culminated in “Exodus 23:1“, a scorching diss song that broke down Wayne’s ugly label situation.

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For a while, matters simmered down. However, Drake eventually inherited the beef the same way Lil Wayne did for Birdman. Commence a cold war between the Toronto MC and Pusha T, where the pair threw subliminal shots at each other for years.

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Then, the Clipse rapper really waged war by doubling down on the claims that Drake has ghostwriters. “Duppy Freestyle” came out shortly after, where Drake defended himself and threw out a line that incited one of the meanest diss songs of all time. “I told you keep playin’ with my name/And I’ma let it ring on you like Virginia Williams,” he raps in reference to Push’s wife.

Now, on this day eight years ago, the Virginia legend released “The Story of Adidon”, an unparalleled character assassination that radically altered Drake’s career. The artwork alone did extraordinary damage to fan perception. The picture shows Drake in blackface, which, according to him, was a part of a project tackling how Black actors are treated in Hollywood.

Pusha T Drops ‘The Story of Adidon’ On This Day Eight Years Ago

“I know everyone is enjoying the circus, but I want to clarify this image in question,” he said in a public statement after the Pusha T diss. “This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and typecast.”

“The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment. Me and my best friend at the time,” Drake added, “were attempting to use our voice to bring awareness to the issue we dealt with all the time as black actors at auditions.”

Regardless, lots of hip-hop fans were upset and confused. But the disses didn’t end there. Over Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.”, Pusha T exposed quite a bit about Drake. He spilled that the mother of Drake’s newborn child was from a pornstar.

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Moreover, he claimed that the Views rapper allegedly tried to sweep under the rug. He dug into his identity and his relationship with his mother and father. Then, his final lines saw him reveal that Drake’s close friend and producer, 40, had Multiple Sclerosis.

Pusha T teased that there would be more on the way eventually. “Surgical Summer, Volume 1/We gon’ take this slow/We just gon’ peel it back layer-by-layer, he said in the outro. However, nothing more ended up happening as Drake largely bowed out of the war. Instead, he released Scorpion later that year, with thinly veiled disses across a fatty double album.