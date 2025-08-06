Jim Jones Teases New Podcast & Warns Rivals in The Process

Everyone wants to get into the podcast game. Every artist, every athlete, every regular joe, they all want to speak into a bunch of mics about current events. Some of them are good at it and have built empires off of this. Drink Champs, the Joe Budden Podcast, It Is What It Is, these are the cream of the crop for celebrities in the podcast sphere. However, there are also a bunch of people with high-profile figures merely spewing hot air into the universe. Now, we’re going to see which one Jim Jones fits.

Recently, the Harlem rapper posted on Instagram, spotlighting a studio and podcast setup. In the caption, he vaguely taunts adversaries, that they aren’t ready for what he’s going to talk about. “Don’t get scared now new Pod cast on th[e] way,” he warns. “I done made all yal pod cast hott time to take my spot back lol lol lol lol.”

Videos by VICE

Jim Jones Puts Fans on Notice With New Potential Podcast On The Way

In the video itself, he says, “Is y’all ready for my podcast? Because none of you could talk more sh*t than me, I promise you that. This is actually one of the podcast setups we have in the facility that’s here for rent. I know y’all got nervous. You never know what might could happen. I might just do one for fun.”

The podcast space, Intellectual Factory of Content, rents their space for $150 an hour in West Bronx. This all comes on the heels of Jim Jones making some controversial remarks towards Nas. He argues that he’s the reason Nas has traction nowadays, not any of the music he had been putting out. “What I did for Nas recently probably has never been done in his life. Last time he was in some viral sh*t like this was when he was getting at JAY-Z,” Jones claims.