Metro Boomin Denies Beef With Joe Budden, Says He’s a ‘Big Fan of the JBP’

A lot of artists can get extremely protective over their work when it comes to reviews. A less secure person will frantically flail over any potential backlash or distaste towards their work. Sometimes, this falls on a lousy reviewer, which is its own issue. However, sometimes, artists can clutch their pearls a bit and start trashing those who don’t love their work. Metro Boomin doesn’t seem to be one of those artists though, at least not in this instance.

Recently, the Joe Budden Podcast reviewed Metro’s newest album A Futuristic Summa, where Joe was less than enthused. He admits that he was quick to buy the album because of the run Metro has been on but couldn’t jibe with the record after five songs. “I’m giving you my experience. I went to track five, I cut if off immediately, never to return to it,” Budden says. “Now, I’m not saying that I won’t return to it. That was the end of my Metro Boomin experience.”

Videos by VICE

Metro Boomin Responds to Joe Budden Podcast Criticism

Additionally, the crew was upset that Metro initially didn’t have all the features showing. ““If you’re a producer, put the fucking names of the people on the song. Say featuring like a decent human being is all we saying,”Joe exclaims before eventually cooling down and emphasizing he only made it five tracks in.

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin had been online, responding to what he deemed unfair criticism. Naturally, someone only listening to 5 songs before calling it quits could be in that ballpark. However, when fans pointed out one of his reposts against the Joe Budden Podcast, he immediately nips any issues in the bud.

“Let’s not do this! Big fan of the JBP and I’ve been a regular viewer for years and am even a subscriber on Patreon!” Metro posts on X. “I respect everything that was said up there (except Ish saying no girls are listening to this, n***a are you crazy LOL) ALL LOVE.”