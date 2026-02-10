Jimmy Eat World Announce 2026 Tour in Celebration of Bleed American 25th Anniversary

Who among us thought this is what adulthood would be? Our childhood heroes and movie-moms dropping like flies, and a neverending onslaught of 20th, 25th, 30th anniversaries of the albums that made us who we are. Woof. Talk about “in the middle”—middle age, that is.

Jimmy Eat World is the latest iconic Millennial act to celebrate a big anni—25 years of their seminal emo masterpiece Bleed American. And in commemoration of the big day, they’re hitting the road on a massive North American tour (with a few UK dates for good measure).

So that’s good news. Screaming along to “The Middle” is just what we need right about now. And Jimmy’s got 32 opportunities for you to do just that. The Bleed American 25th Anniverary tour will kick off June 9 in Denver at Red Rocks and make its way around the continent before wrapping November 15 in Orlando at Warped Tour.

Plus, not only are there a smattering of Warped Tour dates to dial up the nostalgia—they’re also bringing out a sampler of emo and emo-adjacent legends including Sunny Day Real Estate, The Get Up Kids, Minus the Bear, and Motion City Soundtrack.

The band will be performing Bleed American in its entirety at each date. Don’t miss it! Get the full tour routing and lineup information below.

How to get Tickets to Jimmy Eat World’s 2026 Tour

Pre-sales begin Wednesday, February 11th. Set your reminder now! General on-sale will commence on Friday, February 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Jimmy Eat World tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/09 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

06/11 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *^

06/12 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *^

06/13 — Washington, DC @ Vans Warped Tour

06/14 — Washington, DC @ Vans Warped Tour

06/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^#

06/17 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 $%

06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage at Mann $#

06/20 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway $%

07/03 — Calgary, CA @ Spruce Meadows

07/04 — Fort McMurray, CA @ Hello Summer Festival

07/17 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +~

07/18 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field +~

07/19 — Vancouver, CA @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre +~

07/22 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater +~

07/24 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord &+~

07/25 — Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour

07/26 — Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour

08/14 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

08/15 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

08/16 — London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park

08/22 — Montreal, CA @ Vans Warped Tour

08/23 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ++

09/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^^

09/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater <> ?

09/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory <> ?

09/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Vans Warped Tour

09/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Vans Warped Tour

11/12 — Nashville, TN @ TBA

11/14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre $$ @@

11/14 — Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour

11/15 — Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour

* = w/ Sunny Day Real Estate

^ = w/ The Get Up Kids

# = w/ Hey Mercedes

$ = / Thrice

% = w/ Girls Against Boys

+ = w/ Motion City Soundtrack

~ = w/ Illuminati Hotties

& = w/ Mom Jeans

++ = w/ PUP

^^ = w/ My Chemical Romance

<> = w/ Minus the Bear

? = w/ Sparta

$$ = w/ Hot Mulligan

@@ = w/ Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers