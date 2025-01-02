Joe Budden Seemingly Explains Why He Was ‘Naked’ Outside His Neighbour’s Home

Having been slapped with a lewdness charge, rapper and podcast host Joe Budden has seemingly explained why he was spotted outside a neighbour’s apartment completely naked.

Per Billboard, a neighbour in Budden’s New Jersey apartment complex contacted police after spotting the podcaster through their doorbell camera. In the footage, The Joe Budden Podcast host is allegedly seen attempting to enter a code on the door, before eventually walking back across the hall and returning to his own apartment.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Budden appears to reference the incident, saying, “I just slept-walked somewhere that I shouldn’t have slept-walked. And you know how I sleep: butt-ass [naked]! Good, naked sleepwalking. I just did it again.”

Yesterday morning, after various websites published reports about the lewdness charge, Budden tweeted, “Yall so dramatic lol.”

On Monday, Edgewater Police Chief Donald A. Martin issued a press release, offering minor details about the situation and clarifying that Budden has not been convicted of any crime. “These charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Martin wrote.

Budden’s lawyer, Nima Ameri, told TMZ that he is disappointed the charges have been made public, adding that Budden is taking his own legal action against the neighbor. He claimed that Budden has been “waiting weeks for his cross complaints to be processed.”

Ameri also accused Police Chief Martin of using the situation for attention. “The Chief has in our opinion sat on those [complaints], but instead used his time to gain some free publicity for himself. Chief Martin should seek publicity by doing notable policing not inflaming disorderly person allegations.”

The lawyer went further, claiming the police chief’s actions are racially motivated. “The allegations against Mr. Budden are a minor charge, not even resulting in an arrest. A charge Mr. Budden is looking forward to beating in court on the merits, not in the press. The Chief’s comments are reckless, and in our opinion racially motivated.

“Our research has not shown a single press release on a disorderly person charge on the police website this year. His choice to single out Mr. Budden in our opinion is self motivated and based off of Mr. Budden’s race and celebrity status.”

Edgewater Police Department has not responded publicly to Ameri’s allegations.

Budden is scheduled to appear in court on January 16, 2025, where he will address the matter.