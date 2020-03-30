Urgent: You Have 9 Hours to Buy These Joe Exotic Rolling Papers

There’s a lot going on in Netflix’s Tiger King. Get past the polyamorous big cat cults, missing husbands, accidental deaths, B-movie music videos and gravremarkable eyebrow piercings, and you’ll learn about Joe Exotic’s 2018 run to become the governor of Oklahoma.

WARNING, Tiger King spoiler: Joe Exotic did not become the governor of Oklahoma. But he did leave something of a political legacy, in the form of the rolling papers he had made up as a promotional tool for his campaign, bearing Joe’s portrait and the message: “Joseph Maldonado, AKA Joe Exotic, for Oklahoma governor, 2018, Libertarian.”

For those of you who want to own a little bit of Joe while he languishes in federal prison for the next couple of decades, convicted of two counts of murder-for-hire as well as 17 other crimes, one pack of those rolling papers has appeared on eBay at the low, low price of $69.92, or £56.60.

The seller, vintagecollector5280, doesn’t say how they got their hands on them, but having sold over 2,000 items I’m sure they have their sources. At the time of writing, the auction has five watchers and just over nine hours left. Best of luck to you all.