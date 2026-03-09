Joe Rogan Got His Big Break Because Another Famous Comedian Got Fired

NewsRadio debuted on NBC on March 21, 1995. The popular comedy series ran for five seasons and centered around news director Dave Nelson (Dave Foley) and the staff of an AM news radio station in New York City. The ensemble cast featured the likes of Office Space star Stephen Root, Phil Hartman, Maura Tierney, Andy Dick, and an up-and-coming Joe Rogan. But Rogan’s inclusion only came after the departure of another fellow comedy star in-the-making.

When preparation for the show’s pilot was underway, Rogan’s role as the newsroom’s handyman was being played by Everybody Loves Raymond’s Ray Romano. “I had such a great audition,” Romano told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 1998. The comic’s enthusiasm was short-lived, however, as he only ended up being on the job for a grand total of two days. “On the third day, I got a call from my manager: ‘Uhhh, they’re going in another direction.’”

“Tell me what direction. I’ll meet them there,” Romano joked, while recounting the story to Time magazine. Despite losing a great opportunity, he didn’t take the firing to heart. “Instead of being embarrassed about not being able to do the part, I was relieved,” Romano explained. In a 1996 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he admitted, “In my gut I kind of knew I wasn’t pulling it off.”

Romano was replaced in the pilot by Greg Lee, who didn’t last too long himself. Rick, as the character was originally known, quickly became Joe by episode two and was taken over by Rogan, who played the role for the duration of the series. Romano would, of course, find great success with Everybody Loves Raymond the following year. When asked if he’d want to switch places with Romano once his show blew up, Rogan said, “I’m very happy with my life, and I’m also very happy for Ray. I remember when Ray first got that show and it was on Friday night. He NEVER stopped working on that show. Nobody works harder than Ray Romano, and it shows. The show is great, and in my opinion it’s added new life to the traditional sitcom genre.”

Obviously, Rogan didn’t go on to have such a bad career himself.