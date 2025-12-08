I Tried Joe’y Mushroom Coffee To See What All The Fuss Is About

Mushroom coffees seem to land in one extreme or the other—skepticism or personality trait. Joe’y claims 80 percent of people who try it end up swapping it in for their traditional coffee, which is saying something. We taste tested Joe’y to see if it lives up to the hype.

what is joe’y?

What is Joe’y? Joe’y is a mushroom-powered coffee alternative built to deliver the morning ritual without the caffeine meltdown. Each scoop packs 55 mg of caffeine and 3000 mg of superfoods—lion’s mane, cordyceps, reishi, cacao, chicory, and dandelion root—into a roasted, earthy powder that dissolves instantly in hot or cold water. That’s about half the caffeine of your regular cup of coffee plus a lot of functional mushroom power.

It’s 0 g sugar, fully plant-based, and made from 100% farm-sourced ingredients the company says it personally vets. The drink aims to mimic the comfort of coffee without the bitterness or gut chaos, landing somewhere between a mellow mocha and a functional wellness tonic. More than 6,500 customers gave it a 5-star review.

Testing Joe’y

Making It

When I first unsealed the bag of Joe’y, the smell hit me immediately. It was warm and cinnamon-y and immediately seemed different from other mushroom drinks I’ve tried. The instant-mix ritual is unexpectedly soothing at first but it takes a bit of stirring to get a 7-ounce hot mug of water with one scoop of Joe’y to be smooth, making the frother an essential tool. They recommend up to 10 ounces but I like a stronger, thicker experience and the mix delivers. Overall it’s thicker than a typical mushroom coffee and smells less earthy.

The Taste Test

Testing coffee alternatives is no different from testing coffees. Someone commented that you might not think coffee tastes great if you tried it brewed with water and nothing else and this is totally true. I did test Joe’y to understand how it really tastes before I customize it and the first thing I get is this soft cinnamon-meets-cacao smell right before the first sip. It feels comforting and a bit like a wakeup. The smell is actually stronger than the flavor which is like a super mellow mocha with spice. The taste becomes more layered and reveals the chicory and dandelion which give it some depth. With water, Joe’y tastes completely unique – smooth and without the bitterness that wakes you up in typical coffee. Compared to other mushroom coffees, this is more complex and rich, which I liked. You can enjoy Joe’y with water but they give you tons of tested recipes to make it your own.

The Feel

The whole point of Joe’y is calm energy. Since I’ve started trying coffee alternatives I’ve become more aware of my own jittering and energy spikes after a regular cup of coffee and I have to admit that mushroom alternatives are much gentler on my system. The wakeup aspect is brighter and lighter than with coffee and Joe’y is much smoother on the stomach.

My Final Verdict

Joe’y doesn’t really taste like coffee, cocoa, or any of the wellness tonics it technically resembles. The vibe is more like discovering a totally new morning beverage—something warm, smooth, and slightly spiced that doesn’t announce any single ingredient. Everything in the blend melts into this one unified, mellow flavor that just feels good in your system. It’s not about mushrooms or chicory or cacao; it’s the way they act together, creating a calm, steady lift that feels intentional rather than intense. The whole experience lands somewhere between a ritual and a reset button, like a drink designed for a gentler nervous system.