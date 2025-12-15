Best Mushroom Coffees for Function-Focused Freaks

For anyone looking for an alternative to traditional coffee, instant “mushroom coffee” is coming for your morning buzz. The idea is simple: create a formula using an ancient and modern mix of mushrooms, coffee beans and herbs, and even cacao, and establish a new but equally fulfilling morning ritual that also has health benefits.

Instant mushroom coffee seems to be everywhere if you’ve been on social media in the last hour, but which ones live up to the promise of being so delicious that you’re willing to give up your go-to coffee routine?

what is mushroom coffee, anyway?

For the newly inducted or curious, at its core, mushroom coffee mixes ground mushrooms (or mushroom extracts) with regular coffee, or in some cases with herbal bases that replace coffee entirely. The mushrooms used in the formulas are traditionally associated with ancient medicine and health benefits like lion’s mane, reishi, cordyceps, chaga, and turkey tail.

Fans of mushroom coffee love how they feel after one cup compared to drinking traditional coffee. Because mushroom-enhanced blends generally contain less caffeine (often about half that of a typical cup), you may get a smoother energy boost with less jitteriness, fewer crashes, and potentially better sleep and lower anxiety. Mushroom advocates argue that the mushroom components add adaptogens, antioxidants, and other bioactive compounds that may support immune health, reduce inflammation, enhance mental focus, and aid stress resilience.

Still, as appealing as those claims sound, the science remains inconclusive because most testing has been done on animals. According to expert reviews, while mushrooms as food or supplements exhibit promising bioactive properties, we don’t know how much of that carries over to mushroom-coffee blends.

is mushroom coffee any good?

Mushroom coffee sits at the intersection of coffee alternative and “wellness-drink.” Its rise reflects growing consumer interest in gentler energy, stress-resilient lifestyles, and functional nutrition — even as scientific scrutiny works to catch up with marketing buzz.

That’s a lot to think about when you just want a nice cup of … something. And, what about how it tastes? That’s where we come in. We can’t prove or disprove the science behind the ingredients – we’ll leave that to researchers – but we can tell you how top selling mushroom coffees taste and how we feel after we drink them in comparison to our morning cup of coffee. For the purpose of these reviews, we tested every mushroom coffee with water using the recommended number of scoops with the lowest suggested hot water quantity. Enjoy!

the best instant mushroom coffees

Ryze Mushroom Coffee

Ryze Mushroom Coffee combines a light dose of Arabica coffee (≈ 48 mg caffeine) with a blend of adaptogenic mushrooms — lion’s mane, cordyceps, reishi, turkey tail, shiitake, and king trumpet. The experience is smooth and earthy, with a milder flavor and less acidity than traditional coffee. After drinking it, the morning buzz was clearer and without jitters or crash and gentler effect on the stomach.

Pow Wonder Coffee

Pow Wonder Coffee is a functional mushroom coffee from a small, Black-owned wellness brand focused on steadier energy rather than caffeine highs. It blends organic Arabica coffee with concentrated fruiting-body mushroom extracts, adaptogens, and either collagen or a vegan alternative, delivering about 50 milligrams of caffeine per serving. The mushroom mix — including Lion’s Mane, Reishi, and Chaga — is designed to support focus, calm, and overall wellness, while L-theanine helps smooth out caffeine’s edge. Tested with hot water, it mixes easily and tastes earthy but rich, without jitters or heaviness. It works well as a straightforward coffee alternative that wakes you up in the morning or midday, and 1% of profits support food and health initiatives.

Joe’y Coffee Alternative

Joe’y is a mushroom-powered coffee alternative with 55 mg of caffeine and 3,000 mg of superfoods, including lion’s mane, cordyceps, reishi, cacao, chicory, and dandelion root. It’s sugar-free and fully plant-based ingredients. Mixed with hot water, it smells warm and cinnamon-forward, stirring into a thicker, richer drink than most mushroom coffees. The energy feels smooth and steady rather than jittery, offering a gentler wake-up.

Lococo Hot Cocoa

Lococo Cocoa reframes hot chocolate as a grown-up wellness ritual rather than a sugary treat, and it delivers on that promise. Tested during a mid-afternoon slump, the Cocoa Bundle Kit makes a strong first impression with minimalist packaging, a wooden scoop, and a rechargeable frother that gives the whole experience a lifestyle-upgrade feel. The kit includes both blends — the Food & Wine–approved Original Spice and Lux Vanilla — in single-serve sachets.

The taste is the highlight. Lux Vanilla adds creamy, lightly sweet brightness to coffee without heaviness, while Original Spice smells fresh and warming and delivers bold flavor. Despite functional mushrooms and adaptogens, nothing tastes medicinal. The cocoa feels indulgent yet balanced, making it an easy upgrade from standard instant hot chocolate for adults seeking comfort with benefits.

