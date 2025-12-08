I Tried Pow Wonder Coffee To See How It Stacks Up

Pow Wonder Coffee is one of the products coming out the wellness brand founded on a belief that food could be healing. The founder is the child of yogis and turned to adaptogens when he started to experience burnout. While scientists continue to study the claims made by mushroom coffee alternatives tied to immunity, mood, and more, we’re here to taste test Pow Wonder Coffee for you and compare it to your daily cup of coffee.

ANOTHER MUSHROOM PRODUCT REVIEW: I Tried the Viral Ryze Mushroom Coffee Everyone Won’t Shut Up About—Here’s What $40 of Mushroom Dust Really Does

Videos by VICE

What Is Pow Wonder Coffee?

Wonder Coffee is Pow’s attempt to rethink what your morning cup is actually doing for you. Instead of chasing maximum caffeine and dealing with the inevitable jitters, this is a “functional mushroom coffee” designed to feel steadier, calmer, and more intentional. At its base, it’s organic Arabica coffee blended with concentrated fruiting-body mushroom extracts—not mycelium—plus adaptogens and a choice of collagen or a vegan alternative.

Each serving contains about 50 milligrams of caffeine, roughly half of what you’d get from a standard cup of coffee. The idea is sustained energy without the sharp spike-and-crash cycle. Pow pairs that lower caffeine hit with more than 2,800 milligrams of functional mushroom extracts per serving, using an 8:1 concentration to keep the dose meaningful without turning the drink into something that tastes medicinal.

The mushroom lineup is familiar to anyone who’s dipped a toe into the wellness world. Lion’s Mane is included for focus, memory, and cognitive clarity—often described as the “work brain” mushroom. Reishi, traditionally associated with calm and balance, is meant to take the edge off stress and mental fatigue. Chaga rounds things out with antioxidant-heavy, immune-support positioning, adding a general wellness angle rather than a single targeted effect.

To further smooth out the experience, Wonder Coffee includes L-theanine, an amino acid commonly found in green tea that’s known for taking the sharpness off caffeine while preserving alertness. It’s the ingredient meant to make this feel focused instead of frantic.

Pow offers Wonder Coffee in two versions. One includes grass-fed collagen peptides, aimed at supporting skin, joints, and overall structural health. The vegan version swaps collagen for Tremella mushroom—often called the “beauty mushroom”—plus coconut-derived MCTs for energy and hydration support. You can buy Pow directly or at major retailers like Amazon.

Testing Pow Wonder Coffee

I tested one heaping scoop mixed with eight ounces of hot water. Pow Wonder Coffee dissolves more easily than many other coffee alternatives we’ve tried in this category. The iridescent, soap-bubble–colored metal scoop helps prevent powder from spilling, which is a small but welcome detail for rushed mornings. The powder itself is light and more in line with earthy mushroom coffees, rather than blends that lean heavier or add ingredients like cacao.

The smell is earthy as you prepare to take your first sip which is grounding. The formula is rich and the mushroom flavors come through after a few seconds. The warm flavors make it ideal for a morning coffee replacement and smooth flavor comes with none of the jitters or heaviness of traditional coffee.

My Final Take

Pow Wonder Coffee feels like a pure option that’s trying to be the best mushroom coffee it can be – not a fancy drink disguising the fact that it’s a mushroom coffee. Make it with your oat milk or drink it straight for an easy alternative to traditional coffee. Bonus: 1% of profits goes to food safety and health initiatives.