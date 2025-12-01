I Tried the Viral Ryze Mushroom Coffee Everyone Won’t Shut Up About—Here’s What $40 of Mushroom Dust Really Does

If you’ve been on TikTok in the last minute, you’ve seen influencers warning, “Do not drink this mushroom coffee unless you’re okay with the side effects,” before sprinting full-speed down a suburban street, yelling about Ryze Mushroom Coffee. Okay, we get it—you’re fast now. But what’s Ryze Mushroom Coffee actually like? Does it really deliver on the creativity and mental-enhancing vibes people associate with mushrooms… right from your kitchen table?

Mushrooms are culturally everywhere right now—praised for wellness benefits, debated for mental health potential, and interrogated for their risks (see our reporting on why there’s still zero consensus on whether magic mushrooms are worth it). Mushrooms are basically the underground puppet-masters of the forest—quietly digesting dead trees, rerouting nutrients, and running a secret mycelial internet that keeps entire ecosystems alive–and there are even mushroom robots.

Ryze lands right in the middle of that curiosity vortex: part adaptogen trend, part wellness flex, part “maybe this will finally stabilize my morning brain.” Medicinal mushrooms are creeping into more mainstream foods and drinks promising calm energy, better focus, and fewer jitters than your daily caffeine bomb. Bold claims for what is, on paper, a bag of fungi-forward coffee powder.

We tested Ryze Mushroom Coffee for taste, ingredients, caffeine feel, and whether it actually delivers its promised calm, focused energy.

WHAT IS RYZE MUSHROOM COFFEE?

Ryze Mushroom Coffee is a powdered “functional beverage” blend made by Ryze Superfoods, a wellness brand that’s built its entire identity around adaptogens, gut-friendly ingredients, and jitter-free caffeine alternatives. Instead of traditional roasted coffee beans, this mix leans on a lineup of functional mushrooms—think cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, turkey tail, and shiitake, and king trumpet—paired with organic Arabica coffee and containing about 48mg of caffeine, less than half the amount that’s in a regular cup of coffee.

Ryze claims its mushroom coffee supports immune health, enhances cognition, boosts natural energy, and keeps your nervous system in a kinder, quieter place compared to regular coffee. The idea is simple but ambitious: deliver calm, focused energy without the crash, the cortisol spike, or the post-espresso anxiety spiral.

You can buy Ryze Mushroom Coffee directly from the brand’s site, with one-time purchases or subscription discounts, and it’s part of the broader category of mushroom coffee and adaptogen drinks that now populate wellness aisles everywhere.

In short: it’s a powdered, mushroom-enhanced coffee alternative promising smoother energy, sharper focus, and fewer jitters—designed for the growing crowd trading their standard brew for something a little earthier and allegedly smarter.

THE MUSHROOM BIZ IS BOOMING

Reddit’s wellness subthreads are buzzing, with people debating whether functional mushrooms are the future or just another adaptogen bubble waiting to pop. Meanwhile, Google searches for “mushroom coffee” and “Ryze Mushroom Coffee review” have spiked over the past year as curiosity outpaces skepticism.

There’s also a broader cultural moment pushing Ryze into the spotlight. We’re all increasingly burned out on caffeine crashes, cortisol spikes, and the general chaos that comes with relying too heavily on high-octane cold brew. Functional beverages (from mushroom sodas to CBD tonics) are part biohacking-lite experiment and part necessity.

Put simply: Ryze is trending because it promises what so many people want right now—a cleaner, calmer buzz without giving up the ritual of a morning coffee. And the internet is loudly, hungrily asking whether it actually delivers.

PUTTING RYZE MUSHROOM COFFEE TO THE TEST

I’ve been drinking coffee since my Greek Yia Yia first served it up to me at 2 years old, thick with milk and sugar. Decades later, my mornings begin with a dark pour splashed with milk: part ritual, part medicine, part emotional scaffolding. I’m skeptical of anything that claims to replace coffee. Matcha oat-milk lattes eventually earned a spot in my rotation, but only when I’m out of the house. Also, I’m not an energy-drink person; whatever enters my bloodstream at 7 a.m. has to be taste-first, benefits-second.

So I tested Ryze Mushroom Coffee at home, after a four-mile walk and post-breakfast (plain yogurt, banana, drizzle of honey). Taste, texture, smoothness, post-cup mood, clarity, buzz quality, and—most crucially—whether it avoided triggering the jittery, head-pressure spiral I sometimes get from strong coffee were the metrics that mattered.

What’s Included

Ryze surprised me. The whole experience feels intentional; I love anything that promises to be a better version of what I’m already doing, and Ryze leans into that. The wooden spoon (acacia), the minimalist canister, and the ritual of stirring pushes you to slow down, be here. The cereal-box style fill-in-the-blank “What is your intention?” goes a little too far and the swing from high-vibe mindfulness to styrofoam packaging breaks the spell a bit. But the kit seems to never stop giving and feels curated and even a bit luxurious.

Making Ryze

When you open the package, you notice two things immediately: the powder is fine and dusts you if you’re not careful, and the smell is earthy and not quite sweet but also not not sweet. I tried the hot version first with water and liked the ease of stirring it myself in a single mug rather than waiting for a whole pot to brew. I preferred it with a little less than the 6 ounces of water that’s recommended. When I added the peppermint creamer that came in the package, it became even smoother and creamier. (The creamer didn’t stir as easily into the cold version.) Some testers recommend trying it with milk, which I’ll try next time.

The Taste Test

After less than a minute I felt a buzz that was cleaner and clearer than expected, sharp but steady. I also had a brief wave of heat and an itchy scalp during my first cup but it passed. (I’m the person who gets a headache from CBD.) There are some potential side effects if you drink mushroom coffee every day according to WebMD that you can check out here. The coffee was much easier on my stomach and hours later I still felt clearheaded and focused.

My Final Verdict

I’m not breaking up with usual coffee routine, but Ryze Mushroom Coffee is officially in the rotation. It’s pleasantly weird with a smooth and creamy texture. It doesn’t need to taste like coffee or better than coffee to be worth it. Most of all, I love having a clear head without the crash.