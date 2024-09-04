Researchers Gave a Mushroom a Robot Body

Cornell University researchers gave a mushroom a little mech suit to control with its natural electrical signals. You probably won’t be seeing menacing roving gangs of Mecha Portobellos anytime soon, but it’s a fascinating experiment into powering robotic systems with organic tissues.

The research was published in the Science Robotics Journal on August 28. The researchers essentially used a king oyster mushroom mycelia network as a network of living sensors that powers that little tiny robot. The mushroom’s mycelia can produce electrical signals in response to stimuli like light. This makes them well-suited for basic robotic functions.

The researchers wove the mycelia into some electrodes within a little 3D-printed squid-like robot. The robot then reacted to various sources of stimuli, like light, which triggered its electrical impulses, which were then processed into digital commands that made the robot’s legs retract and expand, moving it around a flat surface.

As for a practical, real-world application for mushroom-powered robots, the researchers theorize that the adaptability of fungi to extreme weather conditions makes a ‘shroombot particularly well suited for agricultural applications and extreme environments. Maybe they can monitor soil conditions or detect chemical contaminants. Simple stuff.

Whatever it is they do, seeing as a mushroom is all natural and biodegradable, it could potentially reduce the environmental impact of a robot made with non-biodegradable materials. A robot might one day take your job, but at least it’ll be carbon-neutral.