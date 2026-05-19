Eminem’s Ex-Wife, Kim Scott, Is All Smiles in Her DUI Arrest Mugshot Going Viral

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was arrested for DUI on May 14, and now her smiling mugshot is going viral.

TMZ obtained the image, showing the bleach-blonde mom grinning as she poses in a black hoodie at the police station. The look, as TMZ also pointed out, is eerily reminiscent of Eminem’s early appearance.

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Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, looks unrecognizable in her latest mugshot.



As seen in the photo, the rapper’s ex (formerly Kim Mathers) flashed a smile while posing for her mugshot after she was arrested on a DUI charge.



She was booked at the Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens,… pic.twitter.com/OGXPkKgUsv — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 19, 2026

Allegedly, Scott was driving near Detroit on Wednesday night (May 13) when she struck another vehicle. Hours later, in the early hours of Thursday, she was taken into police custody and charged with suspicion of DUI.

Notably, TMZ pointed out that Scott’s new arrest came just days after she pleaded no contest to impaired driving charges, as well as a charge for failure to report an accident. This is related to an incident in February where prosecutors claim Scott hit a parked car while taking her son, Parker, shopping with some of his friends.

TMZ reports that they actually obtained police body cam footage from the February incident. In it, police allegedly found in the car a soda that was spiked with liquor from a water bottle. Scott is due to be sentenced in June, in that case.

Eminem is reportedly seeking to help his ex get sober

In response to Scott’s recent run-ins with the law, Eminem—real name Marshall Mathers—is reportedly seeking to help her get sober. “Eminem was horrified,” a source said, per Yahoo! Entertainment. “He wants this to be her wake-up call that she needs professional help. He’s ready to pay for it all, to have her flown off to any A-list rehab that she wants. She can do it on a tropical island if she wants. He doesn’t care as long as she does it.”

The source notes that Eminem and Kim have “so much history,” after being high school sweethearts and marrying in 1999, then divorcing in 2001. The pair shares daughter Hailie, 30. together.

Eminem legally adopted Kim’s daughter Stevie, from a separate relationship, as well as her niece Alaina Marie

Eminem and Scott remarried in 2006. However, the pair split for good one year later. “He truly loves her, [and] it’s devastating to see her fall apart like this,” the source went on to say. They added, “He also has to watch his daughter suffer over this, so it’s doubly devastating.”

“He knows he can’t help if she doesn’t want to get better, but he is pushing hard to make her face this,” says the source. They then offered, “He wants a group of them, her family and friends, to get together and give it to her straight. He truly fears the worst will happen if something isn’t done to help her.”

This all comes as Eminem’s mother, Debbie, passed away two years ago, and his grandmother died in March of this year.