Nintendo Just Announced a New Game and It’s Coming Out This Month

Nintendo is back once again with another surprise announcement just ahead of a new game’s release next week.

Nintendo Announces Pictonico!

Play video

Nintendo has released a surprise reveal trailer for Pictonico!, a previously unannounced mobile game that seems to be a mash up between Wario Ware and Game Boy Camera vibes.

Videos by VICE

Pictonico! is a free-to-start game that will include the option to purchase more additional content to add to the base experience with more minigames. The game is co-developed by Intelligent Systems, a frequent Nintendo partner dating all the way back to the early 1980s.

The game will launch with a free demo version that includes three different minigames for players to get started with. The game’s DLC, which are called Volumes, range in price. To start, Volume 1 will cost $5.99 and Volume 2 will be priced at $7.99.

From what the trailer shows, players will use their phone’s camera to take photos of themselves and other players and then the game will use those photos in silly and weird Wario Ware-style minigames.

This is far from the first time we’ve seen Nintendo try to incorporate player-provided photos into core gameplay loops, so it will be very interesting to see how the effort plays out this time and whether it connects with gamers or not. It seems like the app is attempting to capitalize on social gaming, so whether or not it becomes a goofy party hit or not likely help determine how many additional DLC “Volumes” are released and at what pace the new content arrives.

Beyond that, the current description of the app is fairly vague. The website describes it as: “Pictonico! is a fast-paced action game in which you’ll play games created using photos from your smartphone.”

There were also these descriptions of a few challenges in the game trailer and in other promotional photos:

Here come your school’s sports stars…strutting down the red carpet!

Your boss is hungry and needs your help!

Try to wash away those embarrassing high-school memories.

Son won’t quiet down? Zip his mouth!

Two old friends reconnect while skydiving!

Grandpa dressed like a ballerina? Can’t miss this photo op.

Mom’s angry… But that nose hair must be plucked!

Dad’s making that face again. Wait, is that a facial mask?

Best friend turned final boss?! Evasive maneuvers!

That calm, collected teacher was all muscle this whole time?

The game’s FAQ does confirm that, although an internet connection is required the first time the app is launched, players will be able to play offline after that initial setup.

More details about the game should arrive in the coming week. Be sure to check back in the near future for more Nintendo news and updates.

Pictonico! releases on May 28 for iOS and Android mobile devices.