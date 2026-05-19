This Guy Built a Personal Mosquito Defense System That Shoots Bugs With Real Lasers

Mosquitoes suck. They always have and they always will—but a Chinese company thinks it has found the solution, and it involves a laser that kills 30 of them per second.

The device is called Photon Matrix, and its creator, Jim Wong of Changzhou, China, describes it as “a prototype of the first mosquito air defense system capable of identifying and neutralizing mosquitoes using high-specification LiDAR technology.” It’s currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo, where it has already hit its initial funding goal. The pitch claims it can kill up to 30 mosquitoes per second. Pretty impressive if you’re cool with lasers pointed at living things in your backyard.

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Here’s how it works. The device uses a LiDAR module—the same light detection and ranging technology used in self-driving cars and military systems—to scan its surroundings and identify objects. When it detects a mosquito, it calculates the target’s location and distance within three milliseconds, then fires a second laser beam to eliminate it. The whole sequence, from detection to execution, happens faster than a human blink.

Your personal mosquito air defense system



LiDAR locks onto a mosquito in 3 milliseconds. Laser fires. Fried. Up to 30 per second and works in pitch dark.



It's called the Photon Matrix. The tech is literally descended from Reagan's Star Wars missile defense program, just shrunk… pic.twitter.com/eHfDttmUOa — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 18, 2026

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The system also scans for larger objects like people and pets, and won’t fire if there’s any chance of hitting them. According to Wong, the device is safe for indoor and outdoor use and can be powered by a basic power bank. It’s waterproof, easy to install, and built for the person who has officially had enough.

The basic version covers about 10 feet with a 90-degree scan angle, while the pro version extends to roughly 20 feet. Early bird pricing puts the basic model at $468 and the pro at $668. The device can detect objects flying at up to about 3.3 feet per second, which means fast-moving house flies are largely safe. Mosquitoes, which fly considerably slower, are not.

The numbers put the whole thing in perspective. Mosquitoes are responsible for millions of cases of malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and encephalitis every year, and over a hundred thousand deaths annually. A plug-and-play laser solution sounds absurdly too good to be true.

Photon Matrix is still in development, with first units expected to ship later this year. Real-world performance is always a different animal from a crowdfunding pitch. That said, the concept of a personal mosquito defense system that operates like a miniature missile interceptor is, objectively, extremely cool.