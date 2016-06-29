Joey Purp and Thelonious Martin Drop “Bomaye” and Are Now Just Being Great for Fun

Still riding the wave from his triumphant mixtape iiiDrops—and with Save Money’s lock on summer not letting up any time soon—Joey Purp is now just dropping great tracks for the hell of it. His latest track, “Bomaye,” sees him teaming up with perennial Save Money producer Thelonious Martin whose work on iiiDrops tracks “Cornerstore,” “Godbody,” and “Winners Circle” brought some of the tape’s boldest sounds.

And it’s as good as anything on the tape, too, opening up with that big, half-orchestral production and Purp hyperventilating about growing up in Chicago. And then, a couple minutes in, it all switches, the beat changes, Purp drops his voice down, stops grinning, and finds a steady rhythm.

It’s all part of the Adult Swim Singles Program which runs through November and promises tracks from Against Me!, Jenny Hval, Run The Jewels, Vince Staples, and more obnoxiously great artists.

Check out “Bomaye” below.

