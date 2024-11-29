John Cena’s WWE Retirement Tour Will Include an International PLE

In 2025 John Cena will begin his farewell tour from WWE, but also wrestling. Cena announced the news over the summer and made it clear that he will spend the next 12 months with those who have given him the longevity of his career.

He is appearing on the Netflix Monday Night Raw premiere in January. That’s where the tour will kick off, however he’s also confirmed for his final Royal Rumble.

Videos by VICE

John Cena’s Last Time In Toronto

WWE has revealed that the 47-year-old will also be at Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1, 2025. His first Chamber match took place at New Year’s Revolution in 2006, where he defended the WWE Heavyweight Championship against Shawn Michaels, Kane, Carlito, Chris Masters, and Kurt Angle. The last time he competed in this environment was 2018, just before he took time for his acting career.

“I have given the calendar 2025 to WWE,” Cena previously told Collider. “I am retiring in 2025, and I start that farewell tour in January, and I’ll end it in December. It’s gonna be right around 36 dates, around the world, to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So that’s what I’m doing in 2025.”

As it stands, Cena is the early favorite to win the 2025 Royal Rumble according to betting odds. Cena is currently +300, pulling just slightly ahead of CM Punk at +400. Punk made it to the final two in the 2024 Royal Rumble but torn triceps and Cody Rhodes were the reason for his elimination.

WWE is likely going to milk this John Cena run all they can. This means we can expect to see a lot more of these “last time in…” advertisements. Cena is quite agile for his age, it wouldn’t surprise me if they sell the biggest PLEs off his name. Furthermore, they can attract fans to live events like the yearly Madison Square Garden show in December this way.