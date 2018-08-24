John Lennon’s Killer Denied Parole for a 10th Time

Mark David Chapman, the man who fatally shot John Lennon on a Manhattan street in December 1980, will remain in prison for at least another two years. New York prison authorities confirmed on Thursday that a three-person state board had denied the 63-year-old’s latest bid for parole, according to Reuters.

“The panel has determined that your release would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society,” the state Board of Parole wrote in a letter confirming their decision. Similar language was used the last two times that Chapman’s parole was rejected, in 2016 and 2014. This was his 10th attempt to be released.

He will remain at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, where he has been since a transfer from Attica in 2012.

