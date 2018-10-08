Support Trans Equality with Free Beer and BBZ London

Join VICE and Stonewall in calling on the government to make vital changes to the GRA and submit your response to the consultation. Follow all of our Recognise Me coverage here.

This week, VICE UK is partnering with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall on an important project. We’re asking our readers to support crucial reform of the Gender Recognition Act, to allow trans people in the UK to more humanely self-identify their gender.

To do so, all it takes is ten minutes of your time spent filling in this government consultation, which has been asking the public their views on different aspects of the act in its current state, and how it could be reformed. If you’re in London and would like some company while you do it, head down to John the Unicorn in Peckham, south London from 12PM this Thursday 11 October, where VICE UK will be stationed all day.

We’re there from 12PM until 1AM, and from 6:30PM we’ll be joined by Eris Drew & Naeem of BBZ London, a collective who throw parties and exhibitions that prioritise womxn, trans and non-binary people of colour. Eris and Naeem will give a short talk on why this opportunity to improve trans rights is so crucial, before DJs will take over. There’ll also be free beer (provided by Old Blue Last Beer), so really, it’s a no brainer. Support trans equality now, and click ‘Going’ on the Facebook event here.

