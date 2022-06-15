Join Us & adidas for a Special All-Day Event with the Black Running Community

In honor of Juneteenth and our new documentary series, Running While Black, VICE Media group and adidas are coming together for an all-day event in New York City with the Black running community, and you’re invited.

From 10am to 6pm on Saturday, 6/18, you can participate in everything from guided runs and movement and mobility sessions to yoga and meditation, finishing with a screening of the first episode of “Running While Black,” a three-part documentary series that looks at the achievements and inequalities that shape the experience of Black runners. After the screening, stick around for a special talk with series director Jenn Shaw.

