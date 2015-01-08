Photographing the Faces of the Best Gay Bar in London

Dominic: Missguided skirt, Nordic Poetry fur, Ambush necklace, Missguided top, shoes model’s own

PHOTOGRAPHY: REBECCA ZEPHYR THOMAS

Casting: Makda Iyasu

Make-up: Florence Teerlinck

Next Thursday, January 15, the Joiners Arms is set to close. London, as we all know, is in desperate need of more luxury housing, and the Hackney Road boozer—without a doubt one of best gay venues in the capital—is being shifted so developers can plough all that history and character down, before replacing it with lots of nice new sterile housing.

The pub’s been looking for a new premises for months, but are a bit up against it at the moment, so if you have any tips make sure to let them know here. For now, we thought it would be nice to photograph some of the regulars for the fashion shoot you can see above and below.

DOMINIC: Ambush choker, Missguided top, Mipac bag, Kickers shoes, Rokit skirt, Rokit jacket

MAKDA: Rokit jacket, Nordic Poetry skirt, shoes model’s own

CESAR: All clothes model’s own

CHEMA: Vintage T-shirt, Nike sweatbands, vintage leggings, Buffalo shoes

URSULA: All clothes model’s own

DAVID: All clothes model’s own

KEN: Rokit cardigan, vintage T-shirt and pants, Buffalo shoes

LOZ: Billionaire Boys Club sweatshirt, jeans and shoes model’s own

CLAUDIA: Missguided playsuit, bag from Rokit

ALVIRO: All clothes model’s own