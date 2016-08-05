Juicy J Announces New Album, ‘Rubba Band Business,’ and Shares “No English” Video Feat. Travis Scott



Juicy J and Travi$ Scott on the set of the “No English” video. Photo by Louie Knows.

Juicy J, a man cripplingly unable to say no to things, has announced the release of a new album, his first full-length studio effort since 2013’s Stay Trippy. It’s called Rubba Band Business: The Album, and it’s out in the fall.

To celebrate the announcement, he’s gone ahead and dropped the video for “No English,” with Travi$ Scott. When it was released back in June, the track sounded huge, Lex Luger and TM88’s production pushing J and Scott into an elated hurry. The video, shot entirely in black and white, high definition enough to make everything look like goddamn velvet, fits the bill too. It’s a slick, strobe lit, slo-mo rager which is just what was called for.

It’s not the first time Juicy J has released a Rubba Band Music project – he’s dropped two mixtapes under that name, one in 2010 and another in 2011, with Lex Luger taking over the bulk of production duties both times. If he’s tapping into the same well with Rubba Band Music: The Album, it’s going to slap harder than a spurned matriarch in a telenovela.

Check out the video for “No English” below. Stay trippy.

