Just Add Water: Rain-Activated Street Art

The invisible street art of Peregrine Church is painted all over Seattle—but you can only see it when it’s wet. Painted with hydrophilic chemicals, his so-called Rainworks blend in with city sidewalks, bouncing moisture away to reveal uplifting messages, hopscotch courts, and clever drawings. Church has already made over 25 them, each of which typically lasts from four months to a year. Check out Rainworks below:

Click here to check out more art on the Rainworks website.

Via Vandalog

