Kale Pesto and Sausage Orecchiette Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the pesto:

1 ½ ounces|42 grams kale, stems removed

½ cup parmesan cheese

1 ½ ounces|50 grams toasted walnuts

½ cup|125 ml olive oil

for the pasta:

1 pound|450 grams orecchiette

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 pound|450 grams spicy Italian pork sausage, casings removed

1 yellow bell pepper, trimmed, seeded, and diced

5 ounces|141 grams kale, stems removed, roughly chopped

Directions

Make the pesto: Place the kale, walnuts, and cheese in a food processor. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the oil. Pesto will keep, refrigerated, for up to 5 days. Make the pasta: Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until slightly soft, about 3 minutes. Add the sausage and cook, breaking up into smaller pieces using a wooden spoon, about 4 minutes. Add the bell pepper and cook 3 minutes longer. Toss in the pasta and the kale, along with the pesto, and cook an additional 3 minutes, or until the kale has wilted. Serve immediately.

