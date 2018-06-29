Even More Kamasi Washington Goodness Has Arrived

Jazz saxophonist, bandleader, and crossover star Kamasi Washington upended the G.O.O.D Music-led brevity drive last week, releasing a typically ambitious and eclectic 144-minute double album called Heaven & Earth. And because Washington doesn’t care for cutting things down, that wasn’t the end of things. Those who bought a 4xLP physical copy found an extra record hidden inside the spine of the cover. It was called The Choice, and it included five new songs: “The Secret of Jinsinson,” “My Family,” “Agents of Multiverse,” a reworking of the Five Fairsteps’ classic “Ooh Child,” and a stunning 10-minute version of Carole King and Gerry Goffin’s “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” The whole thing quietly came to streaming services this morning, and you can listen to it all below. That’s 38 more minutes of careening jazz to get you through the day.

And you thought Drake was pushing it.

