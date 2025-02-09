Kangaroo Embryo Created Using IVF in World First

When you hear about in-vitro fertilization (IVF), you likely think of the reproductive technology helping conceive millions of babies worldwide. However. IVF treatments aren’t just used for humans.

Researchers in Australia recently produced kangaroo embryos through IVF, offering hope for other endangered species.

Kangaroos might not be endangered, but they are from the group of mammals called marsupials, which include many extinct or endangered species (e.g., koalas). This new discovery could potentially help such species that are facing the threat of extinction.

According to Andres Gambini, lead researcher and University of Queensland lecturer, successful IVF treatments might aid in the conservation of these mammals.

“Our team built on years of experience working with reproductive technologies in domestic animals like livestock and horses,” Gambini told NBC News. “By adapting these techniques to the unique biology of kangaroos, we were able to create an embryo in the lab for the first time.”

This is major news for marsupials, who experience different embryonic development than other mammals. Their gestation period is quite short.

“Kangaroos have a very short pregnancy, and the embryo can go into suspended animation for several months,” Gambini said. “Our success with IVF helps us better understand these early stages of development.”

So, what exactly does this mean for the future of marsupials?

“This work gives us a new tool to help preserve genetic material in endangered species,” Gambini told NBC News. “By creating and freezing embryos, we can safeguard the unique genetics of these animals.”