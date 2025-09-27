Kanye West Apologized for 2018 Bill Cosby Rant, According to Michael Che

Kanye West has been sharing a lot of himself behind the scenes in his latest documentary, In Whose Name. One moment sees comedian Michael Che confront him about the now-infamous rant on SNL about Donald Trump in 2018. Ye spoke on an unnamed cast member but the description suggested to be about Che, that he would be the lone person to talk on other Black comedians. “You can’t always have, every time you have a Black subject matter like [Bill] Cosby that you have to have a Black comedian talking about him,” he says at the time.

Consequently, footage shows Che pulling Kanye West to the side and calling him out for his actions. Essentially, he reacts in bewilderment, wondering what spurned such an outburst. “I work here. Like, come on, man. We treat everyone that come in like family, and you gonna sell us out? Like, that’s f—ked up, man. We look up to you, we love you. What you got against us?” Michael Che says to Kanye West. “But airing it out like that without letting us be able to reply is kind of foul. You wait until the last song and then say that foul s–t to us?… You’re a hero to us, man! We love you. Seriously, we love you. But it’s foul to do that.”

Michael Che Says Kanye West Apologized after 2018 SNL Rant

Knowing Ye at this moment in time, it might be hard to imagine a ton of remorse from him. He can be as unapologetic as it gets. However, apparently, he tried to amend things. Recently, Michael Che spoke to fellow comedians Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly on SiriusXM’s The Bonfire. There, Che opens up about the intense confrontation with Kanye West amidst the footage surfacing in the documentary.

Admittedly, the SNL comedian was hesitant to make mention of the whole altercation. Now, it’s been so long that he hardly even recalls it and isn’t inclined to revisit the moment. Apparently, that week was already hell on earth for Che, adding to the fact that Kanye West didn’t “seem like his normal self.”

Fast forward past the speech and a year later when Eddie Murphy makes his triumphant return to SNL, Che runs into Ye. Another tumultuous night where he has a lot on his plate, the pair run into one another in the hallway. There, Kanye West apologizes for his actions that night. “And I hadn’t seen him in years. I didn’t even know if he remembered that that happened because he was saying so much s–t [that day],” Che says. “And he was like, ‘I owe you an apology.’ And we talked and I never brought it up again.”