Kanye West Being a Co-Writer on Drake’s Kid Cudi Diss Isn’t News, but You’ll Have to Hear About It Anyway, so You May as Well Hear It from Us

Drake celebrated his 30th birthday last week by dropping four new tracks on OVO Sound Radio​. They were fine, mostly; the 21 Savage-featuring “Sneakin’” was actually pretty good. But the track that picked up all the attention was “Two Birds, One Stone,” not so much because it was any good, but because our man Aubrey decided to take shots at Kid Cudi.

The timing was all wrong, and the method of delivery was just lazy; Cudi checked into a rehab facility earlier this month, saying that he was struggling with depression suicidal thoughts​. In turn, Drake wrote this lyric: “My numbers are out of the world, no wonder they got me feeling so alienated / You were the man on the moon, now you go through your phases / Live for the angry and famous.”

What you need to know about this shit today is that Kanye West is listed as a co-writer and co-producer on the track’s Tidal credits​. This means, well, nothing at all. It doesn’t mean that Kanye West has reignited his very dead feud with Cudi, it doesn’t mean that he necessarily gave his blessing to the lyric, it doesn’t mean that he knows or cares about any of this

But it happened and people are going to pretend that it matters and then someone’s going to respond at some point and it’s going to seem important, so here it is. Anyway, instead of caring too much, maybe go listen to the new Tkay Maidza record​.

