Kanye West Swears ‘John Wick Vendetta’ Against His Fashion Rivals

Kanye West is apparently looking for a fight with the entire fashion industry. The rapper-turned-apparel-designer has called out his completion over a “John Wick vendetta” he says he holds against them.

After announcing new plans for a Yeezy women’s clothing line, Hot New Hip-Hop reports that West offered some strong words for his competitors, who he feels won’t stand a chance once he gets his products of the ground.

Videos by VICE

“No corporations leveraging my platform,” West wrote in a since-deleted post. “Using me to get to get to us. Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction. Stopping the foam runners and Yeezy slides production during COVID only to copy the designs.”

West also specifically called out Adidas, who he’s been embroiled in a very public spat with over the past few years. The brand’s used to manufacture Yeezy shoes, but the relationship deteriorated significantly in 2022 due to a various factors, including Kanye’s erratic behavior, his public criticism of Adidas executives, and his antisemitic comments, which led to Adidas cutting ties with him in October 2022.

“People tried to tell me to go back to Adidas,” West said. “Of course they were people close enough to ask for money from me. They didn’t care about my freedom or vision. Now my vision is coming to life.”

Finally, West made his John Wick reference, as well as mentioning 2Pac, and one of his own songs, “Off the Grid,” from 2021. “I have a John Wick vendetta,” he said, wrapping up his post. “Against every fashion company. As my fellow Gemini Tupac said Die mutherf*cker Die. Now play off the grid.”

West has remained relatively under the radar in recent months, having dropped his album Vultures 1 in early 2024. In September, the rapper announced his 11th studio album, ‘Bully’, and unveiled the cover art in late October – but as yet the album has no release date.