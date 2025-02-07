Kanye West Proclaims He’s a Nazi, Praises Hitler in Latest Rant

Kanye West is at it again, which I understand is a statement that could literally mean anything at this point.

What it does mean this time, specifically, is he’s once again up to his antisemitic ways and professing his fondness for the Fourth Reich during a social media rant in which he affirmed, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.”

In early morning posts on X (formerly Twitter) Friday, Ye wrote, “I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts,” according to NBC News.

Kanye West Goes on Wild Rant on X, Praises Hitler

Never content to quit while he’s really fucking far behind, the disgraced rapper went on to say that Jewish people “don’t run me no more,” and added, “Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them.”

In another post, West said he’s “buying two Maybachs tomorrow” and added, “Ima make the Jewish person who’s selling it to me read all these tweets and I bet you you see me whipping Maybachs.”

Here’s a few more quotes from West’s cringy edgelord meltdown:

“I’m racist stereo types (sic) exist for a reason and they all be true.”

“I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means. It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit.”

“All white people are racist.”

“Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

“I love when Jewish people come to me and say they can’t work with me anymore it’s my fav.”

“Elon stole my Nazi Swag at the Inauguration.”

In addition to his obnoxious Nazi rhetoric, West also had some nice things to say about a couple of his peers: Sean “Diddy” Combs and Chris Brown. “My support of Puff is completely selfish. I need to find whoever been trying to out black moguls,” he wrote, going on to lament, “We all watched them try to cancel Chris Brown.”

Diddy is currently in prison awaiting trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Brown has been accused of — and faced legal trouble over — numerous physical and sexual assault allegations. As for Hitler, well… I hope that, if you made it this far, I don’t have to educate you on his legacy.

We really should have listened when Kanye told us he was a “Black Skinhead.”