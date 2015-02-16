Watch the Full Video of Kanye West’s SNL 40 Performance Featuring Vic Mensa and Sia



SNL’s 40th anniversary extravaganza featured a number of interesting musical moments, but as usual, Kanye West stole the show. His stark, fluid performance had an artsy, experimental vibe (and peep those creepy vampire lenses!), starting off on the floor and culminating in a collaboration with Vic Mensa and Sia (resplendent in that white thatched-roof wig) on a preview of a new track, “Wolves” (apparently the first track on his upcoming new album).

Yeezy’s already had a busy week, but last night’s show looked like the most fun he’s had in ages. Watch the full video below:

Videos by VICE

He also popped up in a Wayne’s World skit, which is exactly as brilliant as you’d hope: